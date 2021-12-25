Southeast youth leaders celebrate Abia speaker at 51

A Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South-east geo-political zone has felicitated with the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, on the occasion of his 51st birthday.

COSEYL, in a statement signed by it’s President General, Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, on Saturday commended the Speaker for his result-oriented leadership style.

The apex youth group noted that the Speaker’s style of leadership has positively reflected on the people.

“Indeed birthdays are special but yours is very unique and exceptional because you were born same day with our dear lord Jesus Christ.

“Today in Abia State, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji is one of the most renown philanthropist, he has given lots of scholarships to students to study courses of their choices in various institutions of learning. This feat he learned from his father Distinguish Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji, CON,” the statement said.

The youth leaders further hailed the Speaker for his willingness to make sacrifices for the growth of his state and his continuous contributions to promote peace and unity of purpose in the house.

The group congratulated the Speaker “for a meteoric political rise, underlined by his forthrightness, diligence and deep sense of loyalty and patriotism.”