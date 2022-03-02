Southend estate residents at loggerhead over alleged move to distort masterplan

Peace currently enjoyed by residents of Southend estate in Abuja, the nation’s capital may soon be thwarted following alleged moves to distort the estate’s masterplan.

While a group of residents say there was no inclusion in building of religious houses in the approved masterplan, others insist it is an infringement of their fundamental right to worship.

Speaking recently, the Chairman of Southend Residents Association, SERA, Mr. Goni Bukar, who claimed to be the first resident in the estate, said he made available a section of his apartment for Muslims to congregate and worship.

According to him that, when the population increased, the Muslim community in the estate wrote to the developer, Samuelson Construction Group Ltd to officially request for an allocation to erect a mosque.

He however, accused the developer of not responding to the request, including several reminders sent to him.

He said, “It was at this point that the Muslim community wrote to the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, to find out if there is any provision for a religious structure in the estate.

“Few days later, officials of the FCDA came and went round to know why there should be no provision for a mosque or even church and other facilities. Members of the Muslim community accompanied them and after that there was no response from FCDA.

“The Muslim community went for follow-up severally to find out true position of things but there was no response.

“At this point they went to the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition. When the MD of the estate developer, Sam Osivwemu was invited, he did not show up twice. It was when the committee was contemplating a bench warrant against him that he appeared.

“He told the committee that he has given the Muslim community a land at the proposed second gate. He also told the committee chairman, Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso that he has settled with the Muslim committee. That was what I heard. I was not there,” Bukar said.

He added that all efforts to have Mr. Osivwemu issue a title document to the allocated land since September last year has proved abortive, a situation that has left the Muslim community with no choice but taking possession of the allocated land pending regularisation of relevant documents.

He denied entering into any agreement with any resident that there would be no religious gathering in the estate.

A residents of the estate who simply gave his name as Malachy, said that the residents are not against the construction of a mosque in the estate, adding that, they are only kicking against the location where it is situated, saying “it could expose the entire residents to security risk.”

“The entire thing was a secret to us. We were shocked to learn that the Muslim community was soliciting funds to raise over N30m for a Mosque in the estate . That is not really a source of worry to us,” he said.

“Our concern is that where they proposed to site the mosque is the second gate. It will really inconvenience a lot of people. Even if there should be a religious centre, it should not be imposed on us, rather we all have to agree and amicably locate a suitable venue.

“There is an overhead tank, a kind of water project that will serve the estate at the location where the construction of the mosque is going on. That is basically what we are saying, we are not against people practising their religion” he said.

He insists that the estate has enjoyed a relative peace, expressing worry that it may be truncated if steps are not taken to remedy the situation.

In a letter dated January 21, 2022, the Concerned Residents through their legal representative, Messrs Abubakar E. Animiokhali & Co had urged the Muslim community to halt what they called, ‘violation of estate plan’.

Another resident who pleaded anonymity said the estate which has been in existence since 2019 has been peaceful, urging that the issues brewing disharmony should be resolved through dialogue.