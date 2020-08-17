Southern Kaduna: Calls for my execution invitation for violence – Lekwot

Southern Kaduna leader, Maj. Gen. Zamani Lekwot (rtd), has condemned the call by the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) in Kaduna state, for his execution over his involvement in the bloody Zango-Kataf crisis of 1992.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the interdenominational prayer by Christians Sunday evening, General Lekwot said, only God can determine his death.

He said the call for his execution was akin to call for violence, even as he faulted Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s White Paper Committee

The state chapter of the SCSN had called on government to revisit the death sentence passed on Lekwot, Major James Atomic Kude (rtd) and others convicted for their involvement in the crisis and later pardoned by the military administration of General Sani Abacha.

But, the former military administrator of old Rivers state in his reaction, said those calling for his execution were only craving violence under the current democratic dispensation.

He condemned the group’s call, saying genuine religious leaders were supposed to preach love, and queried why they were preaching hate and division in the country.

“My life, like everybody’s life is in the hands of God, not the detractors. What the country needs now is tolerance, regardless of ethnic or religious affinities for all Nigerians to live together in peace and unity not hate. All genuine religious leaders are supposed to preach peace and love. Why are their people preaching hate and division.

“The Zango-Kataf they are talking about. Yes. The killings were unfortunate but the dispute was the relocation of the market. Some people didn’t want it. At the end, Commission of Inquiry was set up; recommendations were made and the Mu’azu Committee’s recommendations had been implemented.

“Those that are reverting to it are clever by half. What we need in our country is genuine tolerance and live and let live. We have lived together for a very long time. Now, by what they are saying, they are now telling the reason why some armed foreign bandits are imported to destroy the country.

“How does that (revisiting his case) address the issue (of killings in Southern Kaduna). So, what is happening in Kaduna and by extension to other parts of the country are bad omen to our unity and stability,” he said.

Lekwot said Governor el-Rufai ought to preoccupy himself with how to proffer solution to the killings in Southern Kaduna, instead of setting up a White Paper committee to revisit the Zango-Kataf riot.

“Given the heat of what is going on – the massive slaughter of innocent villagers, that should preoccupy everybody’s mind and not to revisit what had been concluded. Fine. If that is his (Governor el-Rufa’i) own solution, we are waiting to see how he is going to resuscitate what had been concluded.

“A White Paper was issue in respect of the issue. Is this White Paper they are trying to produce going to be White Paper on top of White Paper?” Lekwot asked.