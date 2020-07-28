Southern Kaduna crises not ethnic cleansing – Commander



The Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, has described the killings in Southern Kaduna as the activities of criminal elements on both sides and not ethnic cleansing as is being claimed.

Addressing journalists after a high-powered security meeting held at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House Kaduna on Tuesday, General Okonkwo said, “What we have were attacks on some communities and reprisal attacks. It has nothing to do with ethnic cleansing.

“Both sides of the conflict have been attacking each other but the reports are not balanced. You have Kataf youths, Fulani militias and the criminal elements of both sides. Some people are also leveraging on the security situation to perpetuate their criminal activities, aside communities involved in the crisis. Any incident is enough to spark off crisis in that area, there have been lingering disputes and animosities, banditry and cattle rustling there.’’



He said that contrary to allegations that the military and other security agents were not doing enough to contain the attacks, “if one or two attacks took place, three were prevented.’’

The Commander who admitted that there have been some gaps in their operations, listed the difficulty of the terrain and limited manpower as constraints, adding that in spite of those challenges, they are committed to bringing peace in the area.

‘’If you know the area very well, the communities are far and dispersed, they are several kilometres apart from each other. The terrain is difficult to access with vehicles. And we have limitations of manpower but of course you know that we are committed. General Okonkwo assured that there is going to be improvement because ‘’we have reviewed our operations. We are going to close ranks. We are going to be more robust in the days to come.’’

‘’We are going to get more troops. We are strategising, we will deploy as much as possible to shorten our response time. Perhaps, we used to respond a bit late but if we had not responded, we could have had more casualties.”



General Okonkwo said that there was a need for the communities to embrace peace, adding, “We will create a conducive environment for them to meet, dialogue and resolve issues so that they can continue to live together as they have been living together. Community leaders and other stakeholders will be carried along in the search for lasting peace because it is not entirely a military issue.

“The leaders have to embrace peace and we will give them the conducive environment to have peace parleys, meetings and mediations, to bring the crisis to an end,’’ he added.



The General said that the military and all the security forces are working closely with the state government, adding that Governor Nasir el-Rufai has pledged to support them.’’

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Onah Sunny, who spoke on behalf of Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri said there was mutual mistrust among the different communities due to past causes of crises but they are working hard to contain the situation.

“We would have more collaboration among the security agencies. More will be achieved in curtailing the crises in Southern Kaduna,” he said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Department of Security Service (DSS), Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia, Nigerian Air Force among other military officials. The Deputy Governor, Dr Sabuwa Balarabe, the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly Hon. Isuf Zailani and the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.