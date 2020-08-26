Southern Kaduna: JNI decries unguarded utterances over crisis

Jama’atu Nasril Islam has called on elder statesmen and other stakeholders to watch their utterances on the Southern Kaduna killings.

The group said the call is anchored on the need to ensure that the ‘politically driven’ killings does not turn to ethno-religious crises.

A statement signed by JNI Secretary-General, Dr Khalid Aliyu, Wednesday, said the killings can be resolved for a lasting peace, urged government and other stakeholders to work together to achieve peace.

“All hopes should not be lost in tackling the matter. Government should do more and whosoever is found wanting should accordingly be brought to book as Nigerians are tired of the lingering crises bedeviling the Southern Kaduna region and by extension the entire country.

“Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto and its President-General, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, observed carefully with serious concern the unfortunate unfolding events of bloodletting and serial killings, as well as the resultant inflammatory commentaries being aired which are utterly condemnable in their entirety.

“We strongly believe that the politically-driven crisis is being deliberately turned into ethno-religious conflict of worrisome dimension. Thus, we call for caution and restraint from all parties involved. It should be noted that ethno-religious conflict isn’t easily manageable and hence, we must all rise to the occasion to forestall its recurrence in Kaduna state.

“We have observed with dismay the unguarded utterances of some citizens including elder statesmen, who through the print, electronic and social media, at best should be doing everything possible to curtail the tensed situation but instead prefer to serve as conflict entrepreneurs in exasperating the already worsened situation.

“Government must do everything possible to bring an end to the fracas and change the narrative of violence to that of peace. It is time that culprits be identified and punished so as to serve as deterrent.

“It is hardly imaginable that such dastardly acts could still re-occur in Kaduna state; despite several efforts to bring peace and harmony through the good works of the Kaduna Peace Commission and the International Center for Interfaith Peace and Harmony (ICIPH), hosted in Kaduna in collaboration with the JNI national headquarters and the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).”