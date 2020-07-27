Southern Kaduna killings: IGP orders full curfew enforcement



The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State Police Command to ensure full enforcement of the curfew imposed by the Kaduna state government in the wake of recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

This is as the CP was equally directed to ensure optimal deployment of human and material assets to the Intervention Squad currently on ground in the state to safeguard lives and property of people in the affected communities.



Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, in a press statement Monday in Abuja, said the directive was part of efforts at restoring law and order in parts of Southern Kaduna affected by recent violence and other security challenges.

Mba said the CP was to personally coordinate the operations of the Intervention Squad comprising: Police Mobile Force (PMF); Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU); Police Special Forces; Detectives/Intelligence Operatives; as well as personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command; the Military and other security agencies; carrying out collective and holistic tasks of ensuring peace and safety in the communities.



He further stated that, “The IGP commiserates with the people of Kaduna state, particularly those who have lost their loved ones and property as a result of the crises. He assures that the Force will do everything within its powers and means to ensure that peace is restored in the affected areas.”

Meanwhile, the IGP has enjoined the people of Kaduna state to cooperate with the Police, the Military and other law enforcement agencies as they carry out the full enforcement of the curfew amongst other measures directed at ensuring their safety.



Mba said the IGP has, however, warned troublemakers in the state to desist from acts of violence and lawlessness or face the full weight of the law.