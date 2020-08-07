Southern Kaduna killings: NCPC boss Pam sues for peace

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged peace in the troubled communities of Southern Kaduna.

According to a press statement issued Friday in Abuja, by The Commission’s head of media, Celestine Toruka, the NCPC boss made the call when he paid a condolence visit to the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, on Thursday.

He said, “I am deeply touched with the recent turn of events in Southern Kaduna where innocent lives have perished due to the crisis that rocked the area.”

Rev. Pam, who is also the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, commended the critical stakeholders in the state, particularly Governor el-Rufai, for the “proactive steps so far taken to protect and secure lives and property of innocent persons in the rural communities of the state.”

“I am here in my capacity as a religious leader in Northern Nigeria and your humble brother who desires enduring peace and unity in the country in general and Kaduna state in particular.”

He called on critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace to harmonise ideas and brainstorm on the contentious issues with the aim of finding a lasting solution.

Rev. Pam assured the governor that he would do everything possible to partner with eminent religious bodies such as CAN, Jama’atu Nasiru Islam (JNI), Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), community leaders and indigenous people in Southern Kaduna for “frank and open dialogue to help bring out genuine suggestions towards resolving the crisis.”

He called on the interventionist agencies to urgently reach out to the affected communities across the local governments “so as to address their plights.”

The NCPC boss advised the indigenous people of Southern Kaduna to remain calm and to report to the security agencies any suspicious activities or persons working to unleash terror or undermine the peace and security of the people.”

In his remarks, Governor el-Rufai commended the reconciliatory role Rev. Pam and the Northern CAN “are playing in addressing the ugly situation in Southern Kaduna.’

He said he would continue to do everything within the ambit of the law to secure the lives and property of the people of the state, particularly the Southern Kaduna.