Southern Kaduna killings portraying Nigeria in bad light – Igbo group

A group under the aegis of United Igbo Journalists Forum has called on the federal and Kaduna state governments to stop the ongoing massacre of Southern Kaduna citizens by suspected herders, adding that the killings portrayed Nigeria in bad light before the rest of the world.

The group said it was “pained by wanton destruction of lives and property in that part of the country describing it as one killing too many.”

It also wondered why the “Boko Haram insurgency seems to have defied all Nigeria’s security efforts in the North East where its activities often leave behind sorrow, tears and blood.”

In a statement Sunday in Abuja, by the secretary Pastor Godwin Mbachu, the group condemned the incessant killings that are fast reducing Southern Kaduna to a killing field.

According to the forum, “Despite its barbaric hue, it only reinforces primitive societies where might was right and further portrays Nigerians before the international community as a people incapable of harmonious co-existence.”

The group reminded governments at all levels that they exist primarily for the protection of lives and property while calling on them, especially the federal government, to ensure that the people of Southern Kaduna were availed the right of protection.

While commiserating with families of those that lost their loved ones and the Kaduna state government, it urged the security forces to deploy the intelligence available to them to fish out the culprits with a view to prosecuting them and stamping out the killings.

The statement reads in part, “We condemn in strong terms the recent killings in southern Kaduna, where many lives were lost. We feel pained by this ugly development and urge the relevant authorities to halt the killings. We also plead against reprisal attack by the affected communities as vengeance belongs to God.

Recall that in the last one week 63 people, including women and children were killed in Jama’a Kaura in LGA, Doka Avong in Kajuru LGA and Gora Gan in Zango Kataf local government.