Southern Kaduna killings raise concerns – Northern govs

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has condemned the recent attacked on four Atyap villages in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, in which at least 22 persons were reportedly killed Wednesday night.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state, who is also the NGF chairman, frowned upon the persistent attacks via press statement Thursday night, describing it as “condemnable.”

Lalong said via the statement, “The persistent attacks on villages in the area despite all efforts by the Kaduna state government and security agencies to end the violence raises serious concern and condemnation.”

The statement by his director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, indicated that Lalong said the recent attack where the Atyab villages were affected “shows the desperate attempt by criminal elements to not only cause pain and sorrow among innocent citizens, but also frustrate the efforts of the Kaduna state government at fostering peace and harmony.”

The statement read in part, “We are deeply saddened by this cycle of violence and blood-letting that is carried out against unarmed and helpless people.

“This is reprehensible and regrettable. While we call on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion and apprehend these criminals, we also encourage the citizens to assist with relevant intelligence that will lead to the arrest of these blood thirsty people.”

Lalong said the Forum “maintains its position that any group or individual that is aggrieved for whatsoever reason should seek redress through official channels than resort to self-help which only exacerbates crises and instability.”

He said the Forum commiserated with the victims and the government of Kaduna state, pledging its support to Governor Nasir el-Rufai “as he works with all stakeholders to bring the incessant crises to an end.”