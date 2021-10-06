SOWENON assures 2m jobs for youth through aquaculture, others

The South, West, East and North of Nigeria (SOWENON), a non-profit making and humanitarian organisation has assured to create 2,000,000 jobs through Aquaculture for the teaming young people within the next four years.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr Samuel Jenfa, who represented by the Vice Chairman , Dr Sunday Onuche, in his keynote address during the official opening of the operations office and inaugural press conference explained that they are targeting 85,000 fish ponds around the country and they are proposing 20 members in each cooperative group to have at least one fish pond to manage.

According to him, they are going to invest massively in fisheries by building fish ponds that will be developed in many states across the country.



In his words “As you all know that fisheries has value chain and the feed millers will not be left out . Their businesses will be boosted because there is high demand for feeds .

“In Agriculture, Women in Nigeria constitute more than 70 percent of the labor force. They are responsible for planting, harvesting and processing of farm produce for hone use and for sale.



“The main objective here is to give our women the necessary support to enable them actively and effectively involved in Agriculture.

“This will be done through capacity building and education especially for women in rural communities.

“With Nigeria’s vast arable land it is unacceptable that Nigerians should talk about hunger,” he said.

He said they will encourage them to take charge of their lives through participation in things that will promote their well being .

He said through education they will be able to open their eyes to many things about nation building as means of discouraging them for engaging in negative tendencies that create a bad image for the country .

On insecurity , he said security is not only a constitutional requirement but also a necessary infrastructure for the development of any nation .

He said they believe that the country nation’s security agencies have the capacity and Human Resources to contain what is becoming an embarrassment to all Nigerians.

