Sowore picks public health expert as running mate

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC),

Omoyele Sowore, has picked his running mate for the 2019 general

election.

According to a statement signed by Malcolm Fabiyi, the Director

General of the Sowore campaign, Rabiu Rufai was selected the vice

presidential candidate of the AAC.

Rufai from Jigawa state is an expert in public health intervention and

his areas of expertise include Maternal and Child Health Services,

Communicable Disease Prevention & Control, Health Systems Development

for Primary Health Care, Health Management, Policy and Planning,

Health Economics and Policy Research, Health System Development and

Strengthening, Demography, Monitoring & Evaluation of Health Programs,

Medical Statistics and Epidemiology.

He is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians (FWACP) and

also a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health (FRSPH). He is

also a member and Associate Fellow of the West African Postgraduate

Medical College, a member and Associate Fellow of the National

Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria and a member of the Medical

and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Speaking on the choice of Rufai, AAC presidential candidate, Sowore,

said: “In our bid to work on Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges and

proffer solutions that will create a true giant out of our nation, we

have always believed that health care, population health and health

economics, ranks alongside national security and power, as critical

areas that a serious government must address.

“I can think of no one more qualified than Dr. Rufai to spear head

that aspect of our agenda. Health is Wealth – and in our government,

Dr. Rufai will be responsible for ensuring that Nigerians have access

to affordable and world-class healthcare and translating that to

economic growth.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.