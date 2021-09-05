Sowore: Police launches manhunt for assailants in Edo forests



Operatives of Edo state police command has deployed its tactical team to Edo forests in a bid to apprehend suspected killers of Felix Sowore, the younger brother of #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore.



The younger Sowore was reportedly killed by suspected kidnappers at the early hours on Saturday around Okada community, Ovia North East local government area of Edo state.



The victim (Sowore) was a student in the department of Pharmacy at Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo State.



Spokesman for the Edo state police command, SP. Bello Kotongs, who spoke to journalists in Benin City on Sunday said the command has also intensified efforts to rescue five other persons who were kidnapped during the incident.



Kotongs noted that the state “commissioner of police, Phillip Ogbadu, is doing everything possible to ensure the assailants were arrested and also rescue five other persons that are still with the kidnappers.



“And police team from the State headquarters and Okada division are all together in the bush… Combing the bush in an efforts to arresting the assailants,” he stated.



Continuing, the police spokesman said: “Sowore was just a victim; because he rammed into the gunmen.



“A commercial bus conveying passengers from South East to Lagos broke down along the Benin -Lagos road at about 2am on Saturday.



“The occupants left the bus to look for a place to sleep. And before they returned at dawn, gunmen laid ambush for them.

“As the occupants of the bus came in the morning with the intention to pack their laugages around 6.45am, the kidnappers opened fire.



“It was at the time Felix Sowore was coming from Okada and going towards Benin when he rammed into the kidnappers.

“They (kidnappers) tried to stop him and he refused to stop. So the bullets got at his car and one of them hit him… He died on the spot.”