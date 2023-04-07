Soyinka: Moghalu begs ‘Obidients’ over comments

After labeling supporters of Peter Obi criticising Nigerian author, Wole Soyinka as “unlettered and uncultured” people, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu has apologised.

Recall that Moghalu had on Thursday described the ‘Obidients’ as “unlettered and uncultured people who may not fully understand in an age of lazy social media, in which many don’t read or think deeply”.

While apologising on Friday, he said “I want to apologise for the phrase in quotation marks.”

He said his statements could be misinterpreted as a harsh judgement on citizens who are hurting from the outcome of the elections, and he noted that was not his intention.

“These voices are not illegitimate simply because we disagree with them or they do not agree either with our political preferences or with whatever manner in which we choose to express our views,” Moghalu said.

“This applies across the board to the supporters of all the leading candidates. This is a difficult time for our country, but I hope we can still be civil and measured even as we may disagree.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

