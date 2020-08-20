Spain call up Wolves winger Adama

Wolves winger Adama Traore has been called up to the Spain squad for September’s Nations League fixtures against Germany and Ukraine.

The uncapped 24-year-old said in January that he was still undecided whether to play for Spain or Mali at international level.



He was called up by Spain in November, but had to withdraw with injury.

Barcelona’s teenage winger Ansu Fati and Manchester City duo Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres have also been called up.

“In these last two seasons in England he has improved a lot,” Spain manager Luis Enrique said of Traore, who was born in Spain and has represented them at under-21 level.



“He is hungry and eager to continue improving. He can bring us many things.”

The matches, away to Germany and home to Ukraine on 3 and 6 September respectively, will be Spain’s first since a 5-0 win over Romania in November.