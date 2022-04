Spanish club SD Huesca have terminated the contract of Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali.

Nwakali’s contract was due to run out in June.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles captain joined Huesca as a free agent after he was released by Premier League club Arsenal.

He was suspended by Huesca when he returned late from the recent AFCON in Cameroon in February.

He claimed he had taken ill back in Nigeria.