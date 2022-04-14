Speaker, assembly member defect to PDP in Sokoto 

The speaker of Sokoto state House of Assembly, Aminu Mohammed Achida, Thursday defected from the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing his decision to join the PDP in a letter he co-signed with house deputy chief whip, Murtala Maigona, he said the decision was taken to leave the crises- ridden APC in the state.

Maigona is a serving member, representing Wamakko constituency in the state assembly and he was a political godson of the former governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Magatakardan Wamakko.

The letter reads: “Our decision to defect to PDP is in order to pursue our political ambition in congenial atmosphere devoid of division, factionalisation and crisis.

“The APC has throughout its history remained a motley of different interest groups, especially in Sokoto state.

“This is where three different state congresses were held at three different places by three rival factions with Sen. Aliyu Wamakko faction electing Isa Sadiq-Achida as state party chairman.

“Another faction of Sen. Abubakar Gada, electing Mainasara Sani, as state chairman, while the other faction of Balarabe Salame, held their congress and elected Sirajo Abubakar as state APC chairman,” he said.

The speaker added that the ugly developments has plunged the APC into serious litigations in several states of the federation, thereby, putting the party in serious and present danger leading to mass defection in some states of the federation.

“We are irked and worried by the factionalisation, division and acrimony among three the factions in the state and we have to avoid a repeat of Zamfara and River states situation.

“This is where in the case of River’s, court barred APC from contesting in 2019 generally elections and Zamfara, the elected officials were sacked by the court,” he added.