Speaker drums support for APC Lagos East senatorial candidate

The Speaker Lagos House of Assembly, Right Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has assured the APC candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election, Mr Tokunbo Abiru,

of support.



Obasa, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by Abiru-led campaign team to the assembly in Lagos.



Obasa assured Abiru that he and other members would support him physically, morally, and in any other way to make sure he emerged victorious on the Election Day.

“It is the responsibility of all of us in this house and not those from Lagos East alone to support you. It is not your election.

“It is our election because whatever the outcome it has implications on all of us, our party in Lagos, and what will happen in the next election of 2023.

“For us, we have no choice. We believe in our Commander-in-Chief. We listen to our Commander-in-Chief.



“Whenever he declares this is the way we follow him. And whatever he says, we ensure it is followed to its logical conclusion. This is not going to be an exemption,” he said.



Obasa said he could attest to the integrity of Abiru because he had worked closely with him when he was the Commissioner of Finance in the state, while he was serving as Chairman of the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget.



The speaker said it was people like he that they needed in the political terrain now, someone that would change the perspective of people about an average politician.



Obasa said Abiru was already on the path of success through his action of bringing everybody together.



Earlier, Abiru said he had spent his entire life in Lagos and his entire educational career was done in Lagos, adding that he wants to play a prominent role in the public sector again, after 32 years in the private sector.