Speakers Forum condoles Zamfara speaker over father’s death

Conference of Speakers of the 36 States Houses of Assembly have paid a condolence visit to Zamfara State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, over the death of his father.

The forum under the chairmanship of Speaker Bauchi state House of Assembly Abubakar Sulaiman, described the death of the speaker’s father as a great loss not only to his family, nor Zamfara state but the entire country.

“We are here to commiserate with you, Zamfara state government and good people of the state over the death of your father who died in the hands of miscreants armed bandits and we pray Allah to grants him Aljannatul Firdaus”, he said.

Recall that on the 5th August, bandits in their hundreds stormed Magarya Village under Zurmi local government area of Zamfara and kidnapped the father of Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, three weeks old daughter, wife and three others.

Blueprint reports had on Saturday in an interview with uncle of the speaker Malam Dahiru Saraki Magarya who was among the Kidnapped Speaker Magarya’s family shortly after their rescued by security that, one of the bandit identified as Kachalla told him the death of the speaker’s father in bandits den.

Responding, the Zamfara speaker house of assembly, Hon. Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, thanks his counterpart colleagues for the concerned shown to him, Zamfara state government and good people of the state.

The speakers forum leader was accompanied by his counterpart of Katsina, Kano and Yobe states during the visit.