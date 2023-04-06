Speakership of 10th HoR: Why Betara is the best choice

As preparations are in top gear for the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over the mantle of presidential power to the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is imperative to state that, one of the fundamental factors that will determine the stability, peace and progress of the next government will largely hinge on the nature of the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) which is made up of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Of course, the permutations on the next leadership of the 10th NASS have earnestly begun since the conclusion of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, which produced winners as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

For the incoming government of Tinubu, the questions Nigerians and critical observers would like to ask are: What will be the quality and character of his government? Is it going to unite or divide the already divided and tensed Nigeria?

What type of person will he work with in order to actualise the vision and policy objectives of his administration when he is sworn in on May 29, 2023? These and more questions encapsulate the high expectations of Nigerians when Tinubu officially assumes office as the president of Nigeria next month. Of course, the answers to the above questions will depend fundamentally on the quality of members of the Tinubu federal team, which includes the leadership of NASS. That is why he (Tinubu) should consider it as one of his immediate areas of concentration with utmost sensitivity.

The bottom line is that unless there is a competent, tested and trusted, patriotic and dependable leadership capable of galvanising relevant legislative support among the federal lawmakers, his administration may encounter hindrances capable of preventing it from efficient performance of providing good governance to the country.

Interestingly, among the names of House of Representatives members who have indicated interest to contest for the position of the Speaker of the green chamber is Honourable Aliyu Muktar Betara, representing Biu/Bayo/Shani federal constituency in southern Borno state.

Honourable Betara is, indeed, widely known and receives the support of the over 100 returning honourable members in the current 9th NASS. Betara stands out as the most ranking and experienced law maker at the moment. By his recent re-election, he is now coming back to the House for a record fourth time, having been elected first in 2007.

Why Betara? There is no doubt that, Tinubu, an astute political leader with an overwhelming influence, strongly needs a sound strategist, a dynamic and sound speaker such as Betara to help his government rekindle confidence in the Nigerians who are frustrated, disappointed and angry over the age-long marginalisation, injustice and inequity.

He needs a strong ally like Betara who can point at a new and refreshing political and economic direction for the over 200 million Nigerians he, Tinubu, will be leading. He indeed needs a House Speaker he can trust and rely on to mobilise the law makers in the green chamber to support his government’s policy direction. That is why he needs Betara.

In examining the argument in favour of the speakership ambition of Honourable Betara and why he deserves to be supported, it is germane to consider a few vital factors that give him advantage, which are also suitable in the political equation of the incoming government of President-elect Tinubu and in the overall interest of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The first thing that confers a fair advantage on Honourable Betara, a quintessential accountant who is currently the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, is the fact that, he is a distinguished federal law maker with an impressive, patriotic and unquestionable track record of a responsible, responsive and highest quality leadership responsibilities to the grateful members of his constituency, the good people of Borno state as well as the good people of Nigeria at large. He has touched the lives of his constituents and transformed the infrastructure of the area in a manner that has never been done before.

His pedigree comes with a high sense of value and competitive modern leadership experience. Yes, emphatically, in terms of experience, Betara is clearly unrivaled among the returning high ranking members of the House of Representatives, that is, the 9th NASS.

As the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation under the able leadership of the Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, he (Betara) understands the intricate nature of our national economic management system through the annual budgetary processes and allocation of resources which the committee he chairs coordinates and has oversight functions.

Honourable Betara has served in different capacities since 2007 till date. They include chairman of Appropriation Committee until May 2023; chairman, House Committee on Defence; chairman, House Committee on Army; member, House Committee on Public Accounts; member, House Committee on Special Duties, etc.

The experiential implications of coordinating and considering the budgets of all federal government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) as Betara’s should not be lost on the nation. It is indeed a testing ground for individuals such as him with adequate intellectual, legislative, economic, political and patriotic capacities to ensure that the overriding interest of every national sector and country are fairly represented in the distribution of national resources.

It is therefore a high risk to look elsewhere in search of the country’s number four person instead of such a mature and tested individual for a highly sensitive office.

Another factor that deserves, perhaps, a strong emphasis, is the need to put the highly marginalised, unfairly treated people of southern Borno state on the national map. They have been at the receiving end of an age-long and serially dangerous ethnic politics of subjugation, manipulation and underdevelopment of southern Borno state.

For instance, it is on record that, for more than four decades now, the people of southern Borno have been emasculated to playing second fiddle in the affairs of their state; they have never produced the governor. It is historically documented that these people have been sidelined and dominated by central and northern Borno state.

It is a fact that between 1979 and 1983, the state governor was Mohammed Goni (Borno North); 1983-1984, Ashiek Jarma (Borno Central); 1991-1993, Maina Ma’aji Lawan (Borno North); 1999-2003, Mala Kachala (Borno Central); 2003-2011, Ali Modu Sheriff (Borno Central); 2011-2019, Kashim Shettima (Borno Central) and 2019 till date, Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno North).

This is how the governorship in the state has been rotating between northern and central Borno state without any conscientious consideration for power to move to the southern Borno, which is apparently the largest in terms of population, education, tolerant and co-existential mix of Muslim-Christian families and as an older civilisation.

To make matters worse, as some elders of southern Borno have alleged, members of the northern and central Borno cabal who are never in support of any meaningful development in southern Borno, are hell-bent on sabotaging the speakership ambition of Honourable Betara.

According to the spokesperson of the elders, Alhaji Mohammed Abba Liman, “The state government under Governor Zulum, rather than supporting the Speakership ambition of Hon Betara, it is opposing the other project, simply because, the political cabal in Northern and Central Borno do not want to see any Southern Borno son or daughter rise up to such a national position of influence and significance”.

Meanwhile, the people of southern Borno have made and continue to make sacrifices by giving their full support to candidates and any important state or national interest issue to northern and central Borno over the years.

It is also good to clarify a vital point in case of any contrary argument regarding the fact that, why should Betara from the North-east become a speaker when the ruling party already has a vice president-elect from the same geopolitical zone? Note that the current vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is from the South-west, the same geo-political zone with the current speaker, Gbajabiamila. In fact, two of them live in Lagos. It is, therefore, logical and politically expedient to have Kashim Shettima and Betara from the same zone under the same dispensation.

It is on this note that the people of southern Borno are calling on the incoming President Tinubu, the APC’s national party hierarchy and all well-meaning members of the party and indeed the entire Nigerians to support the emergence of Honourable Betara as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th NASS.

Adamu writes from Maiduguri, Borno state.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

