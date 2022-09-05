Speeding truck loses control, crushes mother, baby, three others in Anambra

An over speeding truck, Sunday night, crushed an unidentified mother, her baby and three others to death at Enugu-Agidi, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Blueprint learnt that the incident which occured at about 7.20pm along Onitsha-Enugu expressway was between a black Lexus RX330 with registration number KJA182HS and a Red Truck with no registration number.

An eyewitness, Mr Nonso Ikem, alleged that the truck driver whose identify could not be ascertained at press time, was on speed, and later lost control and rammed into the Lexus SUV.

As a result, the Lexus was destroyed beyond repair with three men, one woman (probably a mother) and a female child lying in the pool of their blood at the scene of the incident.

The Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Anambra command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Miss Margaret Onabe, who confirmed the report, said the FRSC rescue team took the victims to a nearby hospital were they were further pronounced dead and deposited in a morgue.

According to Onabe, the rescue team on ground managed the traffic and ensured that the obstruction caused by the crash was removed.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi has sympathised with the family of the dead victims and sends his prayers to the victims’ repose souls. He warned motorist especially truck drivers to avoid speeding and ensure they keep to recommend speed limit,” she added.

