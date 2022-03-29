Spices, seasoning production: Women entrepreneurs hail NDE

The beneficiaries of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE’s), Women empowerment training on spices production and seasoning making, said they are now ready to be self -employed.

The beneficiaries said the skills impacted unto them by the NDE will greatly help their well-being, having acquired the practical knowledge of making spices and seasoning.

Mrs. Rosemary John, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries said, “most us do not have any entrepreneurial skills to keep ourselves busy but we are now been trained on how to produced spices and seasoning.”

She explained that they are appreciative of the NDEs help, while also assuring that they will put what was learnt to make them self-employed.

The NDE Coordinator in Plateau state, Malam Ibrahim Hardo Abdulazeez, had on behalf of their Director-General, flagged off the training of 50 women under its Women Empowerment Branch (WEB).

He said the programme was approved under the Small-Scale Enterprise of the directorate by its DG Malam Abubakar Fikpo.