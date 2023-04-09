Spiritual benefits of Ramadan fasting

To start with, in my previous write ups in this great month I highlighted some “Health” and “Social” benefits of fasting in the month of Ramadan. This piece will focus on some spiritual benefits of fasting in the month of Ramadan. Alhamdulillah for the gift of Islam! Alhamdulillah for the gift of Ramadan!

Ramadan is the month in which Angel Jibrael revealed the Qur’an to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). There are a number of hadiths mentioning tamadan which show its significance. “When Ramadan enters, the gates of Paradise are opened, the gates of Hellfire are closed and the devils are chained” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim). The following are some of the spiritual benefits of fasting:

(1) It increases a person’s Taqwa(the fear of Allah), fasting during ramadan increases a person’s Taqwa as well as his consciousness of Allah (SWT). This is referred to in the Quran: ’O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed for you, as it was prescribed for those who came before you, so that you may attain Taqwa’ (Qur’an, 2:183). Having Taqwa, the fear of Allah (SWT), will assist one greatly in pleasing the Almighty Allah that you are conscious of your deeds, both good and bad, and think about whether they please Allah (SWT) or not. Therefore, fasting means we have more control over ourselves and our actions.

(2) Protection from Hellfire and Admittance to Jannah. Fasting during ramadan will protect us from hellfire. In a hadith, the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said, ‘A worshipper does not fast a day for the sake of Allah except that, that day (of fasting) distances the Fire from his face by seventy autumns’ (Tirmidhi). Fasting holds great rewards, especially when done with pure intentions. There are eight gates to Jannah, one of which is Ar-Rayyan, which will only be entered by those who fasted in this life for the sake of Allah (SWT).

(3) It weakens ones nafs, the nafs is the component of an individual that compels them towards their animalistic desires. Each individual is responsible for controlling and overcoming these desires. Imam Ghazali writes that physical easements are the source of strength for the nafs, including food and drink. The logical conclusion, therefore, is that depriving the physical body from food and drink would weaken the nafs, and hence its ability to invite the individual towards evil and sin. Since good deeds enhance one’s spirituality and bring them closer to Allah (SWT), it is quite understandable that fasting entails a great degree of spiritual benefit, particularly with regards to weakening your ability to sin.

(4) It strengthens your soul, keeping up with the point number three, weakening the nafs would naturally mean strengthening the soul, since it is the vehicle through which an individual is inclined towards good deeds and hence towards developing a stronger relationship with Allah (SWT). This is why you feel that heightened sense of closeness to Allah (SWT) during ramadan; your soul no longer has to battle your nafs in the desire to do good, and it is empowered by the fast, hence the increased willingness to do good. (Shiwani).

(5) It brings you closer to your thoughts and emotions. You have probably felt an overarching sense of calm and serenity during ramadan. Quite often, even though the raging hunger of a long fast bothers us, we are calmed down by an overbearing sense of peace. These emotions are the direct impact of a closer connection to Allah (SWT). This calmness also allows us to be better attuned to our own thoughts and emotions, since we slowly drift away from the hurry and fuzz of worldly desires.(Shiwani).

(6) It relieves you of worldly desires,it is quite often the case that individuals refrain from all things that invite them towards sin during their fast. The natural response is that if one is making an effort to please Allah (SWT), one best not infect that effort by engaging in activities that breed evil and sin. We try to refrain from anger and from expressing our base instincts during Ramadan for this very reason, the natural result of which is a sort of deviation from the traditional chase of our worldly desires and aspirations. Fasting allows us to be more cognisant of ourselves and our actions, which in turn makes us more aware of the unnecessary pursuit of material and inconsequential gains.(Shiwani).

(7) Fasting helps the believer to remember Allah Every hour, even every second of the daily life of a person who fasts leads to the remembrance of Allah, reunion with the Almighty, and the blessings He has bestowed upon human beings. Fasting brings about this remembrance in two ways: It makes the believers long for eternal blessings by showing them that the worldly favors are transient. The pleasure that the believers who fast enjoy when they break their fast and thus end a form of suffering also makes them remember Allah and the eternal blessings He has created for them in the Hereafter. Although those who suffer from hunger and thirst from dawn until sunset apparently feel pain, the favors that await them in the other world soothe their sufferings. Moreover, they find pleasure in contemplating reunion with the Almighty Allah; it is for Him that believers abstain from food, drink, and other corporeal desires. The Noble Messenger, peace and blessings be upon him, says: “There are two pleasures for the fasting person, one at the time of breaking their fast, and the other at the time when they will meet their Lord.”(Budar Ali).

(8) Fasting teaches how to be trustworthy, fasting teaches believers to be trustworthy and to protect everything that is entrusted to them. Those who fast know well that Allah knows what is in their minds, and that He is the Knower of the Unseen (Ghayb), all that lies beyond sense and perception and are thus hidden to our perception. Nobody but Allah knows whether they are observing the fast or not. A person abstains from food, drink and all kinds of sins only for Allah. They refrain from eating when they can and even if there is no one to see them. They go on fasting when it is possible to do otherwise. They do not break the fast because they do not want to breach Allah’s trust in them. This conduct is reflected in every action of Muslims who observe fasting and therefore they are cautious and careful in protecting all goods that are consigned to them, in awareness that the All-Knowing Allah sees and knows whatever they do.(Budar Ali).

(9) Fasting teaches how to keep oaths and promises, fasting, in which trustworthiness is best characterized, is the best act of worship, as it is a kind of agreement between Allah and His servants. The believing servants will desist from certain things for a definite period of time and thus show that they are loyal to their oaths. Moreover, by doing this, they will improve their sense of loyalty and trustworthiness through fasting and this characteristic will become a part of their lives. They will become the epitome of trustworthiness in social life and this attribute will make them happier in both worlds.(Budak Ali).

(10) Fasting teaches contentment, fasting becomes a barrier between people who are fasting and the evil delusions that Satan continuously whisper into their ears. It gives the believers the strength to deny the carnal self and Satan control over the body, for the believer’s faculties are closed to physical nourishment, sensual relations, and worldly affairs. Thus, they free themselves of the pressures of their carnal self and body and begin to lead a life of honor and dignity. This is the characteristic con signed to believers by the Almighty Allah. In the Noble Qur’an Allah says: (which means “…to Allah belong all honor and might, and thus to His Messenger and the believers…” (Al-Munafiqun 63:8)-(Budak Ali).

May the Almighty Allah accept our fasting!

Nurudeen Dauda,

Kaduna

