SPN demands release of #RevolutionNow protesters

The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) Thursday kicked against the arrest of some members of the #RevolutionNow group by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Service (DSS).

SPN in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan and signed by its acting national chairperson, Comrade Abiodun Bamigbose and national secretary, Comrade Chinedu Bosah, decried the arrest of the protesters and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

The statement faulted the claims by the security operatives that the arrest of the protesters was in line with the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing rules.

The statement read in part: “This was shown by the statement of the FCT Commissioner of Police who claimed that the protesters were arrested not because of their protest but because of violation of the COVID-19 guidelines which forbids mass gathering.”

“This is a cynical attempt to attack the right to protest and we reject it. SPN sternly condemns the attacks on the democratic rights of the #RevolutionNow protesters by the security operatives on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

“The protest was organised by activists under the aegis of Coalition for Revolution (CORE). In some of the places where the protest was held, it was hallmarked by arrest, brutal torture and barbaric disruption by the police and DSS.”

The party added: “We hereby demand the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested and still being detained by the police and DSS. The protest today was met, just like the previous one, with bestial attacks from security operatives. In Lagos, over 20 protesters were arrested, in Osun state, about eight protesters were arrested and over 60 were arrested in Abuja.”

Lamenting that the APC led federal government and the entire capitalist ruling class have displayed their inability to change the inimical economic reality of the working masses, SPN stated that today, all indices that could be used to measure development are in the negative.

The party said, “The current pandemic has further made the situation worse. Out of attempts to place the blame of the fallouts from the pandemic on the poor masses, many jobs have been lost and many persons have been condemned to penury.”

“However, this attack against protesters demonstrates how weak and scared the Buhari government is of the rise of the masses to fight back through political action, especially given its monumental failure and its unflinching capitalist attacks being unleashed on the masses such as fuel price hike, tax increases, etc.

“We also demand that trade unions, socialist and pro-masses organisations must begin to mobilise mass of working people into a mass movement to fight against attacks on their living condition and struggle for political power to build a better society.”