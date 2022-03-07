SPN tasks EFCC on probe of ‘N9bn fraud’ against Oyo government 

The Socialists Party of Nigeria (SPN) Monday tasked the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC) to go ahead and ensure a thorough investigation on allegation of N9billion money laundering in Oyo state is carried out.

SPN in a statement by its Oyo state secretary, Comrade Ayodeji Adigun, demanded that all individuals connected to the alleged money laundering are prosecuted.

The party frowned at the Oyo state government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) responses to the EFCC arrest of Oyo state Accountant General and other state government officials on the alleged money laundering.

“As far as we are concerned in SPN, all of these responses are just mere excuses conceived to discredit the arrest and ensure that the allegation is swept under the carpet,” it said.

The party added: “SPN condemns and warns against any attempt to sweep the allegation under the carpet and calls on the EFCC to go ahead and ensure that a thorough investigation of the allegation is carried out with a view to ensure that all individuals connected to it are prosecuted while the public fund in question is recovered and committed for judicious use for the overall and collective needs of the people in the state.

“Beyond this is to note that the EFCC’s arrest of the Accountant-General is a mockery of the commitment to transparency and accountability of the Seyi Makinde-led government as claimed at the inception of its regime.

SPN lamented that the government claimed it has transmitted to the Oyo state House of Assembly an executive bill called financial crime commission bill to ensure transparency and accountability in both the public and private sector.