Sports Award: RSDF, Naija Ratels congratulate Ilerika

Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) has congratulated the Secretary of FCT Football Association Haruna Usman Ilerika following his decoration as Sports Administrator of the year by My Media Africa.

President of the Foundation, and proprietor of rising Nigeria Women club, Abuja-based Naija Ratels, Barr. Paul Edeh, described the honour as well-deserved.

Barr. Edeh said he has known coach Ilerika as a hardworking administrator and technical personality in football affairs.

“On behalf of the Foundation and the Naija Ratels, I congratulate you for this honour which I believe you deserve. I have always known as a hardworking coach and administrator.

“You have continued to make FCT and Nigeria proud in many ways. I know that this award will propel you to continuously do more,” Barr. Edeh a seasoned sports administrator said in a statement on Saturday.

Ilerika is on the services of the Federal Capital Territory Administration as the Secretary of the FCT Football Association and at the same time, a professional coach.

He is a CAF C and CAF B Licensed coach and a CAF/NFF football instructor who has a masters degree in public administration.

