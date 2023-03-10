Sports: Bauchi FA board members sack chairman

Some board members of the Bauchi State Football Association, Friday, passed a vote of no confidence on the chairman and former Super Eagles player, Mr. Patrick Paschal.

Addressing sports journalists at the Bauchi NUJ Secretariat, the spokesperson of the Board, Usman Abass Shehu, said they had removed Paschal as chairman and replaced him with the vice-chairman, Adamu Umar Madachi, as acting chairman.

They also accused him of not carrying other members along in the running of the affairs of the association, citing examples with a few competitions he single handedly organised claiming that it was done by the FA after he had initially informed them that it was sponsored by Prof Suleiman Bogoro.

Shehu said, “Following series of allegations against the chairman, four Board members of our association have passed a ‘Vote of no Confidence’ on the Chairman, Patrick Paschal, a former Super Eagles coordinator. The four Board members are accusing the former National Team player of constituting an illegal local football council across the 20 local government areas.”

In his reaction, Paschal dismissed his removal, describing it as “a joke and a figment of the imagination of the four board members.”

He dismissed all the allegations against him, describing them as “baseless and unfounded,” stressing that “they cannot be substantiated.”

“They said that they have removed me, BUT I am presently in the office working. Those four board members have been removed during a congress we held recently, AND the Congress is above any person,” he said.

