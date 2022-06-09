Sports Commissioner to grace KAA grassroots athletics competition

Kaduna state Commissioner for Sports Development, Mr Samaila Idris Nyam, is expected to lead sports dignitaries to the 2022 Kaduna State Grassroots Talent Hunt Athletics Competition slated for Friday June

The Director of Sports, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu, and top sports officials are expected at the one day competition, organised by the Kaduna state Athletics Association (KAA), which aimed at discovering new talents in track and field across the three senatorial zones to replace the ageing athletes and give athletics in the state new lease of life.

Acting Chairman of Kaduna state Athletics Association (KAA), Coach AbdulRazak Usman said over 300 athletes from the three sports zones; Kafanchan, Zaria and hosts Kaduna are expected to vie for glory in the various track and field events at the Mondo track of Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

“The KAA grassroots talent hunts competition will be in six categories, U-13 boys and girls, U-15 boys and girls and U-17 boys and girls.

“They will compete in various track and field events such as 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, Javelin, Discuss, 4x100m, 4x400m Relay and 4x100m and 4X200m Mixed Relay.

“The one day competition aimed at identifying young sports talents from the grassroots for the state to nurture to stardom. The National Sports Festival is scheduled for November in Delta state and Kaduna state hope to perform well there, so this competition is part of the preparation for the NSF.

“But the talent hunt is also part of preparation for the future, as KAA hope to build a talent pool of potential track and field athletes to make Team Kaduna track and field stronger and a force to reckon with in the country,” AbdulRazak, who is also National Organising Secretary of YSFON said.

