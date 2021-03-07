Sports community celebrates Ejidike @63

The Nigerian sports community are in joyful mood in celebration of Nigeria’s Pillar of Sports, High Chief Donatus Agu- Ejidike, JP as he celebrates his 63rd birthday anniversary, Sunday, March 7, 2021.

In a congratulatory message, National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Amb (Rev). Samuel Ikpea expressed his gratitude to God for sparring the life of Ejidike to this day.

” I am particularly happy for this great Nigerian as he adds another year to his life. And on behalf of the entire members of NFSC home and diaspora, I pray that God will continue to protect and bless you to His glory and the benefits of Nigerian sports,” Amb. Ikpea prayed.

Veteran journalist and highly- regarded football administrator, Alloy Chukwuemeka, describes Ejidike as a kind-hearted person, great sports lover and philanthropist.

” Chief Ejidike is a great man worthy of celebration. Happy birthday and best wishes to a passionate sports man and great philanthropist per excellence,” Alloy, fondly called ACC in football circles, remarked.

According to a release from the national office of Nigeria Pillar of Sports, plans for a grand ceremony have been suspended due to respect for the health and government protocols on the coronavirus pandemic.

It added that this momentous event would be used for prayers and well wishes for the celebrant as well as, for a peaceful, harmonious and progressive Nigeria.