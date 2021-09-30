Sports federation election: Ocheho, Agara, Nimrod, others re-elected president

Samuel Ocheho has been re-elected as the President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN)

In a keenly contested election held at the Package B, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and had 13 stakeholders voting, Ocheho defeated his opponent Mr. Saidu Jibril Ojih 7-6 to emerge as president of the nation’s handball governing body.

In the vice presidency election, Alhaji Bala Aminu Bodinga defeated Mr. Sylvester Otumba 8-5 to emerge the vice of the Handball Federation of Nigeria.

Thirteen stakeholders, which includes the just elected zonal representatives and other affiliate constituencies, who are eligible to vote took part in the keenly contested election.

In other election held at the Package B of the National Stadium, former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state, Hon. Silas Agara was re-elected unopposed as the president of Karate Federation of Nigeria.

Former staffer of the sports ministry, Dr. Ademola Are was elected as the President of Rugby Football Federation of Nigeria. The former Grassroot Director was elected unopposed those the delegates still cast their votes in his favour.

In the same vein, Musa Nimrod was elected as the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation.

The Secretary General of Confederation of African Volleyball(CAVB) Zone 3 was elected at the Indoor Hall of Gymnasium ,MKO Stadium in Abuja.

Related

No tags for this post.