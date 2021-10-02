Sports Federation elections: Delegates ‘reject’ Margaret Binga as new Nigeria Taekwondo President emerges

The immediate past President of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) Mrs Margaret Binga on Thursday failed to garner single vote at the end of 2021 sports federation election held in Abuja.

Delegates from 22 different sports federations participated during the electoral processes, that of NTF were not left out.

Binga who had served four years as NTF President after falling out with most stakeholders due to what they described as “her inability to show leadership at any time”.

They vowed not to allow her lead Nigeria Taekwondo again.

Magareth Binga

Instead, chairman of Kebbi state Taekwondo association Saidu Abubakar succesfully emerged as NTF President.

Speaking shortly after the election, a member of the electoral body, Patrick Okeke affirmed that the elections into board of NTF followed due process and was devoid of any rancour.

“We ensured that the process was free and fair. Any contestant who failed to win the election at any of the federation is unpopular because the delegates were allowed to choose who they want in free and fair manner.

“Many stakeholders participated, both those that voted, observed or monitored the election and they were very happy with the process,” he said.

A Nigeria Taekwondo stakeholder and former athlete Abubakar Lawal while speaking immediately the result was declared said, “The former President failed to get a single vote due to her administrative approach. As an athlete, she did well, but after we elected her in the past, she couldn’t do well as an administrator. That was why almost all of us decided to let her step aside.”

Effort to speak to Mrs Binga was not fruitful as she neither answered, nor returned calls thereafter.