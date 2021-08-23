Sports Federations: Group declares support for Kida, Nimrod, Yakubu’s return as President



Ahead of the September elections into the various sports federation boards in Nigeria, a group of sports enthusiasts, journalists and stakeholders, under the auspices of Friends of Nigeria Sports (FSN), have declared their support for the re-election of some sports federation caretaker chairmen as president in their respective federations.



In a release signed by the spokesperson of the group, Asiwaju Akeem Busari, it stated that for a sustainable development and growth in Nigeria sports, there should consistency and continuity of developmental programmes and delivery.

“Nigerian sports, for several decades, have suffered from apparent inconsistency in policy formulations and delivery.



“It has also painfully, been left at the mercies of the whims and caprices of corrupt, egoistic, mindless and unpatriotic administrators in recent past.



He continued, ” the narratives are changing now. Today, Nigerian sports can boast of some quality, experienced, patriotic and dedicated administrators in not a few sports federations.”

The group went ahead to emphatically declare its support for the return of Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida, Musa Nimrod, CSP Abubakar Yakubu and Daniel Igali of Basketball, Volleyball, Kickboxing and Wrestling respectively.



“The likes of Musa Kida, Daniel Igali, Musa Nimrod and Abubakar Yakubu have brought fervour, vitality, vibrancy, experience, selflessness and patriotism to sports administration in Nigeria.



“These administrators have been expending their personal funds and resources to the growth of Nigerian sports. And it is not for nothing that we’re experiencing successes.

” The development and growth witnessed in their various federations are testimony to their class, experience and commitment for sports development.”



While enjoining stakeholders to support and ensure the administrators are returned for the benefits of Nigerian sports, the group went on to commend Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for his passion, patriotism and leadership qualities that has continued to impact positively on Nigerian sports.