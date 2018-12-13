Sports festival: Olowookere breaks 27- year -old 400m hurdles record 

David Taiwo Olowookere of Oyo state on Wednesday ran a new Festival record of 51.07secs to win the 400m hurdles men event at the 19th National Sports Festival ongoing in Abuja.

David’s record when ratified by the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF), erases the old 400m hurdles record of 51.77secs set by Martins Igberase then of Bendel state at the Bauchi 1991 Festival. Igberase is now athletics coach of Auchi Polytechnics in Edo state. .

Henry Chinedu Okorie of Rivers state won silver with a time of 51.33secs, while Adeyemi Sikiru Adewale won bronze in the quarter mile hurdles with a time of 51.96secs.

The women 400m hurdles was won by Osai Blessing Rita of Bayelsa state with a time of 59.31secs, Akpofa Daisy of Edo state won silver medal with 59.69secs, while Ekanem Comfort placed third with bronze winning time of 59.89secs.

The men 10,000m event was won by Sadiq Ismael Enwa of Cross Rivers state in a one of 31min 38.01secs, Emmanuel Gyang of Rivers state won silver medal in 31min, 47.41secs, while Adamu Muazu of Plateau state won bronze medal in a time of 31min, 50.96secs.

