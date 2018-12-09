Sports festival: Oshonaike berates Organisers, sees ‘no future’ for Nigeria’s Table tennis

There are numerous talents in Nigerian table tennis but without training and competition there may not be good replacements for the current gladiators in the game, African female legend, Funke Oshonaike has said.

Speaking to Blueprint Sports at the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja, the Germany based international said Nigeria needs to work hard in nurturing the available talents across the country by organising regular local and international competitions for them to achieve their potential.

According to Funke, Nigeria table tennis has enough facilities and coaches but there is need for funds to organise regular training camps and competitions for the players.

“Talent is not enough. We have lots of talents but they need training and competition both within and outside Nigeria, going for tours.”

Funke, who is competing in her second Festival after making her debut at Rivers 88 Festival, said, “while we were growing up, we used to have between 10 and 12 competitions across the country annually but now we barely have two to three competitions, that is not enough.”

Representing Akwa Ibom state in the singles and mixed doubles at the Abuja 2018 Festival, Funke said the competition in Europe cannot be compared to what we have at the Festival because the standard is incomparable.

She however, noted that talents abound in Nigeria but needed to be nurtured and developed to enable them reach their full potential.

“We have enough facilities in Nigeria but we lack funds to organise competitions. We have coaches but one thing about coaching is that you need to upgrade yourselves, so government needs to help in that aspect.”

