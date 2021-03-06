Sports Minister inspects Liberty stadium, wows fans with basketball display

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, visited the liberty stadium, Ibadan, on Saturday March 6, 2021, in continuation of his tour of sporting facilities and visit to team Nigeria athletes, preparing for the Olympic games.

On a visit to the Sports hostel, the Minister promised that all illegal structures in the building will be taken off while also revealing that same thing is being done in Lagos and Abuja to return the stadia to better shape.

He used the occasion to appeal to private investors around the country to take advantage of the situation and turn most of the hostels to hotels so as to generate revenue for government.

According to the sports Minister, “The non-functional hostel is a thing of worry. We are expecting to clear these illegal structures and turn the hostels to hotels.”

Earlier during this tour, the minister visited two Olympic-bound Athletes – Lawal Rufiyat Folashade and Liadi Taiwo at the stadium, and admonished them to do their very best in ensuring that they put up a befitting performance at the games.

Both athletes expressed gratitude to the Minister and thanked him for the cash incentive which they said was a massive morale booster to their preparation.