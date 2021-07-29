Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, makes case for youths ahead of APC congress

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has assured youth of his support in their aspirations to be elected into various positions in the forthcoming ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Acknowledging the roles played by the youth in building, prompting and sustaining genuine democracy, the Minsiter said the future is ripe for the youth to be actively engaged in party activities and democratic process.

Dare while describing the youth as major assets for Nigeria to attain enviable heights, added that he will continue to mobilise human and material resources to advance the cause of the youth in national polity.

According to him, “I have continually advocated for the participation of youth in politics in a bid to build a balanced, fair and just society.

“The youth are key to nation building, as such we must engage them on policies, programmes and projects that will advance not just their cause but the society in general.

“At the party and national levels, I have consistently pushed for youth friendly agenda for the sake of national interest.

“As the ward, local government and state congresses are scheduled to commence on July 31, the youth must be accorded their rightful positions in the party leadership hierarchy at all levels.

“The federal government and APC, will continue to promote youth-friendly initiatives for the well being of the nation”.

The Minsiter, who is currently in Japan for the 2021 Olympics games had at a pre-congress stakeholders meeting of APC in Ogbomoso and Oyo state, cautioned chieftains, stakeholders and members of the party against division while maintaining that the party in the state is one united family.

