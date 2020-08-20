Sports ministry describes Gusau’s appointment as call to service

The Northwest zonal office of Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Thursday congratulated the new chairman of Zamfara state Athletics Association, Hon. Jamilu Aliyu Gusau describing the appointment as call to service.

Hon. Jamilu Aliyu Zannan Gusau, the District Head of Karal, Gusau in Zamfara state was early this week appointed as Chairman Zamfara state Athletics Association by the state Director of Sports, Malam Isiyaka Magaji Shameel following the removal of Engr. Ibrahim Gusau as the state athletics boss.

A letter of congratulations signed by the Northwest Zonal Coordinator, Malam Idris Abdullahi, said that the new appointee, having shown zeal, commitment and passion for sports development before the appointment, should further his contribution to enable increased growth of athletics and sports in the region and across the country.

“On behalf of the management, staff and sporting communities of the Northwest Zone of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports which comprises Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states with headquarters at Ahmed Bello Stadium Kaduna, I wish to congratulate you on your appointment as the Chairman, Zamfara State Athletics Association.

“Your appointment as a call to service, which is well deserved. It is a clear manifestation of the contributions, dedication, interest, love, and general passion for the growth and development of athletics and other sports in Zamfara state,” it stressed.