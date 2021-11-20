Sports ministry mourns as Paralympian, Kehinde, dies

The federal ministry of Youth and Sports development has mourned the demise of current world record holder in the men’s 65kg para powerlifting category, Paul Kehinde, who died on Thursday in Lagos, aged 33.

A press release by the media department of the Ministry reads, “The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is saddened to learn of the passing of our Paralympic champion Paul Kehinde.

“The Ministry commiserates with his family, friends, colleagues and the entire Paralympic sports community over the loss.”

Kehinde was also a former world number 1 Para Powerlifter, Olympic Gold medallist and Commonwealth Games Champion.

His achievements include winning Silver at the 2011 World Championship, Gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and Gold at 2015 All African Games (setting an African record of 214 kg).

He also won Gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games (broke the world record twice with lifts of 218kg and 220kg), Gold at the Mexico World Championship with another world record lift of 220kg and another Gold at the 2018 FAZZA World Para-Powerlifting Championship with a record-breaking lift of 220kg.