Sports Ministry, NOC and women inclusion in sports administration

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has been engaged with preparations and talent hunt for her Championships in this 2022 Sports Calendar year. Nigeria, as we all know, is reckoned with when it comes to field and track events because of its robust human endowment and facilities.

It is thus an area that offers the biggest prospects and assurances of athletes that could produce medals and be listed on the honours table. The paralympic athletes, especially, have shown formidable determination and have proved that there is great ability in their disabilities.

It is great to note that every sector of sports management has been reawakened to develop and make active its area of expectation. This is in line with the pursuit of success of the present administration and President Muhammadu Buhari’s support for youth mobilisation, development and empowerment.

One of the major actors that has mapped out sporting programmes for youths and women, in particular, is the Nigerian Olympics Committee (NOC). It has shown serious interest for NOC women to be fully involved in sports, in order for them to occupy their designated positions in international Olympics and the NOC events. It has been observed that the Women Commission of the NOC has been quiet and does not seem to know how to assert their position in the global sporting field unlike their foreign counterparts.

Accordingly, the NOC has fully thrown its weight behind the women to ensure that they effectively join the polity of sports, and not to watch the men or non sports professionals take advantage of their disunity and take what rightfully is their assigned position in sports leadership.

IOC and NOC have encouraged the women to be seen, and to conduct their affairs including that of the youths, as guided by their terms of reference in their leadership. In this regard, these two bodies have organised the training, sensitisation and inclusion of women in sports programmes in both the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos state for NOC Women Commission which involves sports administrators.

The programmes involved speakers from the media that encourage sensitisation and awareness of girls in sports, of which the values will extend from their positive contribution to the government, their marriages and homes.

Another inspiring speaker was the chairman of Lagos State Sports Council who shared his experience in managing positions that have always been contested by men and women. He disclosed that the disadvantages women have in participating in the politics of sports is that the men mostly hold their meetings at odd times, with the perceived societal stigmatisation which also affects the public appearance of women at such hours.

Some sports administrators, retired and serving, also presented papers observing that disunity, envy and other unnecessary attributes of women were the reasons behind their unsuccessful contributions and dominance in sports. They unanimously agreed that the women are educated enough to know what is good and cannot continue to play second class role in women sports administration or allow the men to lead them in positions duly assigned to them.

Some paper presentations that made it possible for them to look towards restrategising their ideas and belief system include ICT Breaker Activity, Fostering Collaboration in Communication & Interpersonal Relationship, Enforcing Boundary: Supporting Core Values, Sports Politics: Women Inclusion Becoming An Insipiring Leader & Manager, Nigeria Sports Election: Women Participation, Developing Leadership Skills.

The NOC Women used the forum to call other women to source for credible candidates among them that will succeed during their forthcoming elections in December.

The IOC has proven its sincerity to support Nigerian women in sports by granting them the opportunity to field a candidate for the women vice president (Africa). It is indeed an honour for the nation. The sensitisation programme has indeed made sports administrators to understand that everybody cannot be a leader but with agreement, they can choose credible administrators among them to represent them.

The lnclusion of Women in Sports Seminar has gingered their determination to desire to present women ministers in the ministry of sports as well as chief executives. They are also looking forward to considering retired women administrators that are still energetic to lead them right.

NOC president Engr. Habu Gumel who has just been honoured with an Imperial decoration “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon” by His Majesty Emperor Naruhito and the Government of Japan for his promotion of friendliness in sports between the Nigerian and Japanese governments, in most of his address to women in sports and NOC Women Commission in particular, emphasised the need for them to unite with one voice and re-occupy their positions that have been dominated by the men.

He assured them of his support as an experienced sports administrator. The p said the men have not marginalised them neither are marriages a constraint but that women have not synergised or loved themselves enough to know that they are the largest population.

Dignitaries at the seminar were Habu Gumel, Secretary General of the NOC, Mr. Felix Nwogu (Super Sports), and the Chairman of Lagos State Sports Council Mr. Shola.

Interestingly, all their paper presentations summed love, unity, togetherness, and mutual support as factors to enable them succeed. Also present at the seminar were veterans of sports like Chioma Ajunwa, Bose Koffo, Armelia Edet, Bilikisu Bola Popoola, Prof. Adeyanju, President of NOC Women Commission, Mrs Margaret Binga, directors of sports from states, Women International representative, and press officer from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Nwokorie is a press officer, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

