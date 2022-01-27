Sports unifying factor, greatest revenue generating sector – Nguher











Benue state Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports Barrister Nguher Teryima Levi has described sports as a unifying factor and one of the greatest revenue generating sector in the world.





The commissioner also promised to work tirelessly in order to upgrade sporting facilities at the Aper Aku Stadium complex and improve sporting activities in the state.





Speaking when officials of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN Benue state chapter, led by the Chairman John Shiaondo paid him a visit, in his office in Makurdi, the commissioner said he will soon organize a summit to find ways of improving sports funding and sponsorship in the state.





He noted that funding of sporting activities is very expensive and government alone cannot achieve the desired result.





He called on private individuals, institutions and organisations to venture into sports, which he said is the greatest employer of youths and has the capability of spinning around the fortunes of the state.





The Commissioner promised to partner with SWAN in promotion of sports and youth development adding that the sports writers were the first to have thought it wise to pay a visit on him after his assumption of office as commissioner barely two weeks ago.





Earlier, Chairman of SWAN in Benue Mr Shiaondo, on behalf of his members pledged to work closely with the ministry for quality reportage of sporting activities in the state.





He intimated the commissioner of plans by SWAN to organise their week in the first week of March this year.





Various members of the association who spoke during the visit expressed worry over the decaying of facilities at the Aper Aku Stadium Complex and urge the ministry to find ways of fixing the situation.