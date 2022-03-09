Sports Veterans mourn Ojeagbase,  Lanipekun

“We join millions of Nigerians to mourn the passing of Sunny Ojeagbase and Fabio Lanipekun, two sports stalwarts whose contributions to Nigerian sports defies description” says Chief Jonathan Ogufere, President Sports Veterans Association of Nigeria (SVAN).

“The news of Mr. Ojeagbase’s death hit us like a thunderbolt. He died at a time Nigeria needed him most, at a time our sports is undergoing various trials and temptations especially at association levels.

“Founder of Complete Sports Newspapers (1995), Complete Football Magazine, Complete Football International And International Soccer Review, a sports journalist par excellence, has over the years used his authoritative media to inform, educate and entertain the Nigerian Sports Community to greater heights.

“A self-made man who was ordained a Pastor in 2003, this detribalized Nigerians will be remembered by hundreds of young Nigerian entrepreneurs, especially those he empowered and impacted through his Success Digest Series on how to “…build your wealth from ground floor up.”

In a release signed by the Secretary General, Elder Paul Bassey, the Veterans also mourned the passing of their pioneer member, veteran broadcaster, Fabio Lanipekun, barely four days after the celebration of his 80th birthday.

“Fabio was an institution in the Nigerian Broadcasting Industry with special bias for sports. Mention any major world sports event and Fabio would have covered it, from World Cups, Olympic Games, All Africa Games to mention but a few.

“His analytical mind, knowledge and retentive memory as regards major sports events and personae made his broadcast a delight to listen to.

“His death opened the floodgates of encomiums and tributes, especially from scores who benefitted from his tutelage and mentorship.

“Not many remember that he had stints with the print media, (was Group Sports Editor of Concord Newspapers) before venturing into electronic media, specifically Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) where he created waves and rose to the position of Manager, sports, before his retirement.”

The Sports Veterans ended their tribute by praying God to give the Nigeria Sports Community and the bereaved families the fortitude to bear these “great losses.”