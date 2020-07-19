Spurious allegations against NAPTIP handiwork of mischief makers – CWAI

A civil society group, Citizens Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI), has described as “spurious, frivolous and malicious” recent reports targeted at denting the efforts of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to rid Nigeria of child-trafficking and related crimes.

A press statement by the Executive Secretary of CWAI, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbelele and issued to newsmen, Sunday, said the report by an online news platform, Sahara Reporters, is “a regurgitation of fabricated and concocted allegations targeted at the corporate image of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) management,” which should be discarded by all right thinking Nigerians.

The statement said “of great concern to CWAI is the contents of the allegations authored by some faceless and disgruntled elements with direct attack on the person and office of the Director-General, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, who has been lauded and applauded globally because of the agency’s numerous achievements, under her leadership, to meet with international best practices.”

“CWAI, ordinarily and logically, would have ignored such baseless allegations, but due to the respect accorded our donor basket sponsors from both local and international, who are on daily basis working assiduously with the mandate given to NAPTIP.

“For the purpose of clarity and fairness, the allegation of award of contracts for the renovation of the Abuja and Benin Shelters of the agency, for the upgrade of the agency’s shelters for victims of trafficking in persons, was actually for three locations, namely: FCT, Abuja, Lagos and Benin Shelters respectively.



“This was awarded under the 2018 Appropriation Act. A visit to the above locations by CWAI reveals that the jobs were actually carried out in line with the global standards, thereby transforming the facilities to modern structures, unlike the comatose state it was before – inhabitable for human standards.

“As reports indicate, a handful of officers had resisted the posting and normal routine transfer for capacity building and further knowledge acquisition within the agency, while some threatened to get back at the system,” the statement said.