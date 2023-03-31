SPV saga: CCB opens probe against Atiku, invites Keyamo

For allegedly using a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to divert fund between 1999 and 2007, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has moved to commence investigations into a petition against former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Blueprint recalls that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, submitted the petition against Atiku in the build-up to the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

In the case filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja by the Festus Keyamo Chamber, the plaintiff joined CCB, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively, while Atiku is the first defendant.

In the suit, the plaintiff (Keyamo) sought a declaration of the court that the 1st defendant (Atiku) is under a legal obligation to make available to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants, for the purpose of aiding their investigation, information available to him in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies, which information he disclosed to a certain close aide of his called Michael Achimugu, as to how the said accounts were used as a “Special Purpose Vehicles” to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007 when the 1st Defendant served as Vice President of Nigeria.

However, the CCB, Tuesday, formally confirmed receipt of the petition and extended an invitation to Keyamo.

Festus Keyamo Chambers confirmed the invitation, Thursday, in a press statement issued by Assistant Head of Chambers, John Ainetor, in Lagos.

“The Bureau has invited our client Mr. Festus Keyamo to come forward to adopt his petition and to help it to secure the presence of the whistleblower, Mr. Michael Achimugu to assist in the investigation.

“Mr. Keyamo assures that the crusade for accountability in respect of this issue was not a campaign gimmick, as he promises to follow it through to a logical conclusion, even after the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu,” the chambers said.

