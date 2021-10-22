SRtv set for another reality show in December

SRtv, a digital multicast, multicultural arts, entertaining and life style online streaming television is set for the second edition of its talent Expo program scheduled to take place between 1st and 5th of December at the velodrome facility, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja Nigeria.

According to Emerald Obahiagbon, the program representative, “this year’s event is aimed at talent discovery in Nigeria and it will move such talents from the polite drawing rooms into the clamoring world. It will also provide participants with the right tools to showcase their talents.”

She further said, “we aim to develop a balanced, fair, and transparent award/talent hunt platform that will celebrate stand out talents and celebrities whilst providing a once in a lifetime opportunity to promising talents to emerge and excel.

She reiterated that SRTV Talents Expo is an annual star-studded top notch recognition award and talent hunt brand that is purpose-built in celebrating, showcasing and promoting standout individuals, talents, celebrities, investors, media personalities, brands and all relevant stakeholders in the entertainment industries globally.

According to Victor Otabor, the head strategy at Rinet Limited, this year’s event will unveil the much anticipated SRTV Reality TV Show called the next president TV reality show and it has already started with the next governor TV Reality show across the 36 states of the federation.

“We are on a mission of awarding credence and excellence to those that earn it, and providing life changing opportunities to talents that deserve it.

Obahiagbon said, this year’s edition will showcase an award program called SRTV legendary award: a series of celebrations and awards extensively recognizing and honouring those that have contributed positively to our society.

Winners will go home with various rewards ranging from cash prizes, certificates and SRTV plagues and this year’s event will be broadcasted live on many national radio stations, television stations and live on YouTube and facebook according to Emerald Obahiagbon.