SS3 students develop technology to curb Railway attacks in Nigeria

Following the spate of Railway attacks in the country, Students of the Noble International Secondary School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state have developed a technology that when deployed, could alert officials of the Railway Corporation of any threat to rail tracks in the country.

The Senior School (SS) 3 students ,SitoAbasi Akpabot and Freda Anoetie Akpaffiong at the the Innovation and Technology Expo organised by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, that the Technology, Rail line Threat Detection System (RTDS) explained that it

would save the Federal government alot of funds that usually goes into rail tracks repairs due to vandalism.

SitoAbasi and Freda said the innovation was born out of their concern about the frequent rate of rail line vandalism in the country.

According to them, “there has been rampered issue of rail line vandalism and the country is spending alot of money to repair these damages. So, in order to reduce the cost of repairs for our government, we have developed this technology.

“The technology when in use would keep the rail transportation system on the path of sustainable economic growth” noting that the innovation will also increase the confidence of passengers concerning the safety of the moving train.