SSANIP drags Buhari, others to Industrial Court over alleged unlawful appointments

The Nigeria Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) Abuja judicial division, has summoned President Muhammmadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami, Akin Adesola, Registrar, Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Oyo state, Rasheedat Oladepo, Bursar, Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Oyo state, and Bar. Mrs Grace Eze, Bursar, Federal Polytechnic Ohodo, Enugu State, to appear before the court following a law suit filed against them by the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP).

The association is alleging a violation of the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act 2019 in the appointment of the above mentioned registrars and bursars.

SSANIP had approached the court to seek its interpretation and a reversal against the appointments of the aforementioned persons by President Buhari, which it considered a trample on the stipulations of the Polytechnic Act.

In the suit, the association stated that provisions of section 10(1)of the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act 2019, stipulate that appointment of a Registrar and Bursar of any Federal Polytechnic shall be made by the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic.

It therefore asked the court to declare as illegal and null and void any appointment made by Buhari or Attorney General of the Federation made into any Federal Polytechnics with the approval of the schools governing council.

“Let ‘the Defendants’ within fourteen (14) days after service of this summon on them, inclusive of the days of such service cause an appearance to be entered for them to this summons which is issued upon the application of the Claimant who claims to be entitled for the determination of the following questions and the relief hereafter appearing:

“Whether in view of the provisions of section 10 (1) of the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act 2019, the appointment of Registrar and Bursar into any Federal Polytechnic, including but not limited to the 3rd – 14th Defendants, ought to be made by the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic.

“Whether in view of the provisions of Section 10 (1) of the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act 2019, the appointment of 3rd – 14th Defendants by the 1st Defendants as Registrars and Bursar of Federal Polytechnics, renders the various appointments null and void,” the summons stated.

Fuethermore, the claimant is “seeking the following reliefs against the Defendants jointly and severally: A DECLARATION that the appointment of a Registrar and Bursar of any Federal Polytechnic, Including but not limited to the 3rd – 14’“ Defendants is ought to be made in accordance with the provisions of section 10(1)of the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act 2019, which stipulate that appointment of a Registrar and Bursar of any Federal Polytechnic shall be made by the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic.

“A DECLARATION that the appointment of a Registrar and Bursar of any Federal Polytechnic, including but not limited to the 3rd – 14‘“ Defendants by the 1“ and 2″“ Defendants rather than Governing Council of the respective Federal Polytechnic is Indeed illegal, null and void.”

Others expected to appear before the court are Mrs Regina Eze, Bursar, Federal Polytechnic Ohodo, Enugu State, Mr Arikpo Otu Eno, Registrar, Federal Polytechnic Ugep, Cross River State, Emmanuel Monday Uduehe.

Bursar, Federal Polytechnic Ugep, Cross River State, Dr. Celina Shitnan Gana, Registrar , Federal Polytechnic Shendam, Plateau State, Dr. Naziru Suleman, Bursar, Federal Polytechnic Shendam, Plateau State, Adamu Alhaji Usman, Registrar, Federal Polytechnic Monguno, Borno State, Ali Buhari Wasaram, Bursar, Federal Polytechnic Monguno, Borno State, Dr. Muhammed Nodal Ndaeji , Registrar, Federal Polytechnic Wannune, Benue State and Nansok Shehu, Bursar, Federal Polytechnic Wannune, Benue State.