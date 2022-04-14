SSANU, NASU threaten indefinite strike

The non-teaching staff in Nigerian universities Wednesday said the unions have extended their industrial action by another two weeks, following federal government’s attitude towards the plight of members.

Addressing labour correspondents, the spokesman of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, said a total strike would follow after two weeks, if government did not show concern.

“This aloof and contemptuous attitude of government further incensed our members who resolved that following the failure of Government to invite the leaderships for a meeting, the strike should be extended by another two weeks before an indefinite and total strike is declared.

“As at today, the two weeks extension is getting to the middle and with no response in sight from government, we may be left with no alternative but to embark on an indefinite and total strike. This is gradually becoming unavoidable and inevitable.”

On the problem of inconsistencies in Payment with IPPIS, Comrade Adeuemi said the unions provided an alternative platform known as University Peculiar Personnel and Payroll System (U3PS).