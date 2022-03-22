St. John’s Catholic Church Kaduna marks Women’s Day

The Dignity of Women Commission, St. John’s Parish, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna organised a sensitisation seminar with the theme: “The effects of secularisation on the dignity of women”, to mark the International Women’s Day (IWD).

The programme, which had Mr Emmanuel Ogbaki as the guest speaker, was well attended with women forming the larger number of the audience.

Ogbaki said secularisation was a standard set by man, which is not in line with the holy scripture that man uses to govern the universe in relation with a woman.

He explained that a woman was fashioned by the Almighty God Himself, stressing that a woman has a purpose and must be respected in all spheres of life.

He lamented that because of secularisation, a woman dignity is being tarnished and man has continually abused the dignity of a woman.

Mr Ogbaki explained that as a result of secularisation, women are being abused through domestic violence like beating, raping, physical and psychological abuse that are meted on them.

The speaker observed that secularisation has led to many problems in marriages such as lesbianism and gay, among other forms of abominable acts in the society.

As a result of secularisation, he explained, women are challenging certain things they are going through in order to enjoy their freedom as human beings just like their male counterparts.

He, however, stated that God created man and woman equally but gave each one position and responsibilities while on earth.

The guest speaker lamented that women suffer even in the church, pointing out that a lot of things are happening in the church, with women at the receiving end.

“The only way to solve the problem of secularisation in the world is through love”, he said, explaining that God is love and man should love for there to be peace in the society.

“Love should be shown at home and church to end secularisation in the world,” he submitted.