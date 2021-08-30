Staff look up to you for guidance, CJN tells court registrars, others

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Monday, cautioned Judicial officials and Court staff against actions and inactions that could taint their integrity.

The CJN has therefore tasked them to exemplified leaderships, saying other staff looks up to them for guidance and emulations.

Muhammad gave the caution while delivering a keynote address at the 2021 virtual national workshop for Chief Registrars, Deputy Chief Registrars, Directors and Secretaries of Judicial Service Commission held at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja.

The theme of the workshop is; Transparency in the Administration of Justice.

According to the CJN, the topic underscored the need to protect and promote public perception of the Judiciary, which in his speech largely dependent on transparency and integrity.

“My Lords, Distinguished participants, the significance of this workshop is immeasurable, other than the fact that it refreshes your knowledge, it also allows for discourse bordering on carrying out your duties in line with the best practices.

“Your ever expanding duties requires of you, as court administrators to take into cognizance the fact that you manage both the human and materials resources of the court,” the CJN added.

Muhammad then assured the participants that at the end of the workshop, they would have had a fresh and wide repertoire of information and knowledge capable of enriching the Judicial arm of government.

Earlier in his welcome address, the administrator, National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Salisu Garba, reminded participants that they were on the front line of the Judiciary, urging them to maintain high standard of conduct.

“In light of the foregoing, I must say that your pivotal role demands that you be proactive, implement policies that willbaddressbpotential challenges and as imagemakers of the Judiciary remain committed to the course of justice,” he said.