Stakeholders advocate against burning expired tyres

The president of Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), a non-governmental motorsports organisation, Mr. Ishaku Bamayi, has advised Nigerians against burning of tyres, saying “it creates environmental pollution and health hazards.”

Bamayi gave the advice Friday during a training was organised by ATCN at the Cyprian Ekwensi Arts and Culture Centre, Abuja, with the theme: “Applying Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Principles to Automobile Waste: Emphasis on Spent Tyre.”

“As we all know, burning of tyres creates environmental pollution and health hazards. This event is therefore designed to create awareness on environmental concerns about burning of spent tyres,” he said.

Also speaking, an assistant director, plastic sector in the National Environmental Standards and Regulatory Agency (NESREA), Engr. Chukwudi, said the essence of applying EPR “is not only to control and manage solid waste, but to also engage manufacturers to ensure a policy action on how to re-use spent tyres instead of burning them and polluting the environment.”

On his part, the president of Association of Erudite Entrepreneurs of Nigeria, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, applauded the organisers of the event, describing it as “timely.”

According to him, “This advocacy helps us to understand that tyre burning is a problem in terms of environmental hazards.”

On his part, the managing director of Used Tyres Producers Responsibility Organisation of Nigeria (UT-PRON), Billy Nwoye, charged the participants to ensure that they take advantage of the entrepreneurial opportunities and tips the training would give to them.

Also, the principal technical officer of the VIO, Mr. Moses Daniel, while commending ATCN for the advocacy programme, encouraged “participants and stakeholders to join the advocacy campaign to reach more Nigerians because road safety depends on good or bad tyres.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

