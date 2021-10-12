Stakeholders advocate regular exercise, other sporting activities to improve wellbeing, physical, mental health

The President, Awka Capital Sports Club, Engr. Obiora Uyuadi, Tuesday, advocated for regular exercise and need to engage on other sporting activities for improved health and general wellbeing.

According to him, people who engaged on constant exercise and other sporting events hardly fell sick because they would always be healthy, mentally and physically balanced.

Uyuadi, who disclosed this in Awka during the Iwaji (New Yam) festival and award day organised by Keep Fit Sports Club, an arm of Awka Sports Club, also maintained that exercise was an act for both the young and the old, males and females irrespective of age groups.

Also speaking, a member of the club and former President General, Achalla community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Tony Odiegwu, asked people to identify with sports club close to them if need be, as it would help them to always remember to exercise selves.

Earlier, the Captain, Keep Fit Sports Club, Sir Chuka Nnabuife, explained that the Sports Club was an aerobic section created to revive and promote activities of Awka Sports Club through exercise, tennis, scrabble, football and others.

Nnabuife, who also stressed that the event was aimed at honouring their outstanding past and present leaders, added that through the club they had been able to reach out to personal, humanitarian and other needs of people.



